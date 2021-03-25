 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

