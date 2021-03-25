The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
