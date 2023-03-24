Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.