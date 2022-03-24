Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.