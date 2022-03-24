Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of p…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an ey…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch…
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.