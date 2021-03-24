 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

