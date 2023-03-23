Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 12 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …