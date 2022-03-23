Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
