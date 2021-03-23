 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News