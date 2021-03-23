Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.