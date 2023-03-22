Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.