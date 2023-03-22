Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
