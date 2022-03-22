Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
