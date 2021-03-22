Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
