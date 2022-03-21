The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
