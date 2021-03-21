Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.