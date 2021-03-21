 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

