Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
