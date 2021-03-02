 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News