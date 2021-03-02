The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
