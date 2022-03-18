It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We wil…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in th…
This evening in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The …