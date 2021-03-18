Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.