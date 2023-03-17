It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
