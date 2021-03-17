 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

