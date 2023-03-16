The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
