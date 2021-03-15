 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

