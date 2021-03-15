It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with periods of rain and snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 …
This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine toda…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterl…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy. Some showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at …