Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for everyone in Iowa today, but with rain mixing in for some, snow totals will vary considerably across the state. Find out w…
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 14 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk win…