Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
