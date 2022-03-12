Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.