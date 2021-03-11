 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News