Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
