Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

