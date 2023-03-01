Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 11:20 AM CST until FRI 4:48 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
