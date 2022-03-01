Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
