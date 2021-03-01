 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

