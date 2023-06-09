The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…