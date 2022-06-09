Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.