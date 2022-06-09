The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Don…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It look…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in …