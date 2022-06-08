Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.