It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It look…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Don…