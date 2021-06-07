Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a siz…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high…