The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.