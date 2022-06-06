Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.