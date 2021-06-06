Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.