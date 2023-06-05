The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
