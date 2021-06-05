The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
