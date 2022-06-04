 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

