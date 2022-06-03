Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
