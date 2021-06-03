Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.