Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

