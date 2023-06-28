The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
