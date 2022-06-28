 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

