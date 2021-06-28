 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

