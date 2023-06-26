The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dr…