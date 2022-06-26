Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
