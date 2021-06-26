Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 …