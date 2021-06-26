 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

