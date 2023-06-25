The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 10:15 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
